The owners of Cou-Yon’s barbecue will open a fried seafood restaurant on Government Street, in the former Captain D’s building. Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp will have a simple menu of fried fish platters, fried shrimp platters and po-boys, said co-owner Paul Mladenka. The plan is to open the restaurant in the fall. The building at 5131 Government St. has been vacant since early 2020, when Captain D's shut down restaurants in Denham Springs, Zachary and Hammond.

