BATON ROUGE AREA
Dr. Gary C. Simon, Southern University veterinarian and professor of animal science, Calvin Reuben Walker, interim chancellor-dean of the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences, and Terrence S. Marshall, retired county agent for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, were honored as Louisiana Living Legends at the ninth annual Louisiana Small Farmer Conference held on Southern University’s campus.
The honor recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Southern University in the areas of teaching, research and extension. The three join 27 others who have been honored since 2005.
Camille Conaway, senior vice president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, was selected by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for its Business Leads Fellowship Program.
The program trains leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address pressing education and workforce challenges. The three-month program covers early childhood education, K-12, higher education and workforce development. She will become part of a network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.
LAFAYETTE AREA
The St. Mary Parish Foundation announced its 2019 St. Mary Parish Role Model honorees, recognizing outstanding business professionals who have made significant contributions of their time and resources to help nonprofit organizations, churches and schools in St. Mary Parish. Honorees are Robert Allain III, a farmer in Franklin; Javon Charles, of Bayou Vista, who's in the restaurant management business and a certified food safety instructor operating under J Charles Enterprise and is in law enforcement; Robert “Bobby” Dufrene, a banking officer at First National Bank of Jeanerette; Monica Mancuso, a retired educator, community advocate and small business owner; Kellye Patterson, owner and operator of a promotional products business in Morgan City; and Travis Richard, a Berwick resident and senior vice president of MC Bank serving as security officer, Community Reinvestment Act officer and chief operating officer. In addition, Joy and Frank Guarisco will be presented the 2019 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for St. Mary Parish, recognizing their philanthropic impact in their community through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.
The St. Mary Parish Foundation is an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The New Orleans Film Society has presented its Celluloid Hero 2019 award to Susan Brennan, a lifelong New Orleanian and owner and developer of Second Line Stages, recognizing her contributions to arts and culture in New Orleans and pioneering vision for film infrastructure in the city and lasting impact on the community.
She was cited for her impact on the business, the arts and cultural community, including Prospect New Orleans where she is the immediate past president and board chair emerita, The Cool Cooperative and the Arts Council, among others.
Delgado Community College’s adult education program won the 2019 State Innovation of the Year award given by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education.
The award highlights Delgado’s work to establish the first fully online program in Louisiana for adult learners studying to earn a high school equivalency diploma. Started in 2014, the Delgado pilot program, called eLearn, is designed to connect adult learners with online learning opportunities that can be accessed anytime and anywhere. The program is free for all students.
The original cohort of 30 students has grown into a statewide effort that reaches over 1,000 students annually. To date, 150 eLearn students have completed the program and received a high school equivalency diploma. Since 2017, Delgado has partnered with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to reach students around Louisiana, including Nunez Community College; Baton Rouge Community College; Terrebonne Parish School Board; South Louisiana Community College; Northshore Technical Community College; Bossier Parish Community College; Central Louisiana Technical Community College; and Fletcher Community College.