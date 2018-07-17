Forte & Tablada, a local engineering and surveying firm, has purchased an office building near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Airline Highway, which company officials said won't affect their plans to build a new headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge.
F&T Properties BR LLC paid $915,000 for the building at 9434 Interline Ave. in a deal that closed Monday. The seller was Jane Bordelon Baudry of Baton Rouge. Scot Guidry and Mike Falgoust, of Mike Falgoust and Associates, represented the seller, while David Palmer, of Coldwell Banker Commercial, represented Forte & Tablada.
The 12,000-square-foot building had been the headquarters for Fortis College.
Ann Forte Trappey, chief executive officer and president of Forte & Tablada, said plans are to move about 50 survey and advance measurement employees into the building. Forte & Tablada has an office at 9107 Interline. “This is temporary,” she said. “We’re sitting people on top of each other over here.”
Forte & Tablada announced in 2017 it would build a headquarters at North Boulevard and 10th Street and hoped to be in there in the next few years. Those plans are still in place. Trappey said she’s working with an architect to get a design plan going for the offices and that work should be complete in the next six months or so.