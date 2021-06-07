Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is set to begin construction on a 75,000-square-foot building that will serve as the anchor for a plan to develop a cohesive campus for the school.
St. Francis Hall will be built at the corner of Brittany and Picardy avenues. Construction on the $28 million building is set to begin this summer and will take 18 to 20 months, so it will be finished before the school marks its centennial celebration in fall 2023.
“Every student will have a reason to come to this building,” said Tina Holland, president and chief executive officer of FranU. St. Francis Hall will be the home for the school’s library and a two-story simulation center that will train students to treat patients in a hospital setting and in an out-patient setting. Student services, such as academic counseling, financial aid and lounges will also be in the building.
St. Francis Hall is the first step in a master plan for FranU. The school, which has about 1,400 undergraduate and graduate medical professions students, is currently spread across 12 renovated clinical and office buildings around Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, stretching from Hennessy Boulevard to Perkins Road. The university has even been forced to lease some space in the Diocese of Baton Rouge’s Catholic Life Center because of enrollment growth and social distancing mandates.
“In the big picture, we want the campus to move in and around St. Francis Hall,” Holland said. “We want to convert it and be a really cohesive campus.”
The FranU administrative offices are in a building currently on the property at Brittany and Picardy. Holland said that building will be demolished to make room for St. Francis Hall.
This will involve demolishing some buildings and replacing them with new facilities or green space. FranU will also move out of the building it leases.
“We’re going to do a combination of renovations and new construction,” Holland said.
FranU offers degree programs in a number of fields, including nursing, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, medical laboratory science, theology, psychology, business administration, nutritional sciences and nurse anesthesia.