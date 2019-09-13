BrandSafway, a Georgia-based industrial and civil construction services business, looks hire trained scaffold builders in Baton Rouge to meet customer demand in Louisiana.

The company is partnering with EmployBR, a city workforce development program, to offer training for residents for the next few years.

Residents complete a two week long entry level scaffolding course at River Parish Community College in Gonzales as part of the partnership which may be free for eligible residents. After some training, workers can earn between $14 and $17 per hour, according to BrandSafway. There are hundreds of construction jobs like this anticipated to be created in the next few years across the state.

“This is an important step in our effort to train new workers to address anticipated shortages of thousands of skilled workers in Louisiana and other regions of the Gulf Coast," said Carlos Cano, director of craft labor talent with BrandSafway in a news release.

BrandSafway has worked with giants in the oil and gas industry such as ExxonMobil and Valero but also nuclear power plants and chemical manufacturers, according to its website.

An informational meeting about the program is happening on Sept. 13 at 10am until noon at EmployBR's offices at 4523 Plank Road. http://www.employbr.com/public-news/start-a-new-career-in-scaffold-building

