The Eldorado Resort and Casino in Shreveport is being sold to a Rhode Island-based company as part of three-casino deal that could remove a potential obstacle to the ongoing merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts.
Lincoln, Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings is buying the Shreveport resort and casino and the Mont Bleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, from Eldorado Resorts for a combined $155 million and also Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from Caesars Entertainment for $25 million.
The move expands Twin River's footprint into three additional states. The company currently owns and manages seven casinos: the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, and two in Rhode Island, one in Delaware, and three casinos and a horse racetrack in Colorado.
The purchase of Bally's should also remove a potential stumbling block to the $17.3 billion merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado, a transaction that still needs the approval of gambling regulators in multiple states.
Eldorado also owns and operates the Belle of Baton Rouge and Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Lake Charles. Once the deal to acquire Caesars closes this year, Eldorado will own Harrah's land-based casino in New Orleans as well. Caesars' other properties in the state are Harrah's Louisiana Downs in Bossier City and Horseshoe Bossier City.