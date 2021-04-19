The last tenant in Cortana Mall, a Dillard’s Clearance Center, is set to shut down on May 2.

Dillard’s announced in January it was closing the store. For the past few months, it has had an extended going-out-of-business sale.

Dillard’s had converted its Cortana store into a clearance center several years ago. The clearance racks took up only the first level of the two-level store. The exits, which had opened into the mall, were closed.

Cortana is currently being demolished and an Amazon fulfillment center will be built on the site. Construction of the 3.8 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center is set to begin in the first week of June and the building should be substantially complete by September 2022.

Jonathan Stites, a senior vice president with Seefried Industrial Properties, which is developing the property, said last week the Cortana facility will be the largest prototype fulfillment center for Amazon and will feature the latest technology the company has to offer.