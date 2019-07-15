Home sales in metro Baton Rouge were practically unchanged for the first half of 2019, with three more houses being sold through the period than during the same point in 2018.
There were 5,372 homes sold in the nine-parish region through June, according to figures released Monday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That compares to 5,369 MLS sales for the first half of 2018.
While the home sales were at a near-standstill, sellers were getting more money for their properties. The median sale price for a house in metro Baton Rouge was $205,000 during the first half of the year, up 4.1% from the median sale price through June 2018. That means half the houses in the market sold for below that price, half for above that price.
The average sale price rose by 4.9% to $233,922 from $222,976 in 2018. The average sale price can be affected by luxury home sales.
The three parishes that make up the biggest bulk of metro area home sales were all similarly unchanged from 2018. East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the largest share of home sales, had a 0.8% drop in closings during the first half of the year. Through June, there were 2,845 homes sold, down from 2,868 sales as of June 2018.
Ascension Parish had the biggest jump in home sales during the first half of the year to 995 through June, a 1.5% increase over the 980 MLS sales in 2018.
Livingston Parish had an 0.8% increase in sales year to date to 1,010 from 1,002 sales.
Sales dropped in June, traditionally one of the busiest months of the year. There were 1,003 MLS sales in metro Baton Rouge during the month, a 6.2% decrease from the 1,069 sales in June 2018.
All three parishes saw drops in home sales during June. Ascension had the biggest decrease, falling by 10% to 163 transactions in June. Livingston dropped 6.8% to 193 from 207 sales. East Baton Rouge was off by 4.2% to 553 from 577 sales.