Innovation Catalyst, a support organization for local tech startups, is getting at least $300,000 in funding, has new leadership and is expected to restructure itself under a new board appointed by the Research Park Corp. board of directors.
Innovation Catalyst is a nonprofit organization that controls The Catalyst Fund, which has been investing since 2012 in high-growth tech startups with ties to Louisiana.
New board members are Stephanie Cargile, public and government affairs manager at ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge; Michael Moles, a technology consultant and former executive at Baton Rouge-based Sparkhound; and Veneeth Iyengar, assistant chief administrative officer for the mayor of Baton Rouge. There were previously five board members, but the new board will only have three members total.
The former board of directors, who all resigned after several years at the helm, wanted to give a new group of leaders a chance. Those former members included Nanette Noland, president of The Powell Group; Shawn Usher, founder of information technology management company Sparkhound; Michael Kirby, co-founder of Stonehenge Capital; John Davies, president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation; and J. Terrell Brown, founder of home mortgage underwriter GMFS LLC and former CEO of United Companies Financial Corp.
Research Park Corp. board members also voted to commit at least $300,000 toward operations of Innovation Catalyst, which was initially seeded with $1.5 million from Research Park Corp. in 2013 and $1.1 million from the Louisiana Economic Development Corp., a financing arm of the state economic development department.
The Catalyst Fund has already invested $2.7 million across 19 startups. Those included Lake Charles-based Waitr before it went public, PatentDrive, MasteryPrep, MobileQubes, eRisk Corp., Indie Plate and Lubricity.
Brown, the outgoing board chair of Innovation Catalyst, noted that there are startups that were aided by the fund and will provide a return on the investment for the evergreen fund.
"We have already made a tremendous impact on our entrepreneurial system," Brown said in a news release. "I am pleased with the direction that Innovation Catalyst is going."
Research Park Corp. expects to work more closely with Innovation Catalyst after it is restructured. The restructuring could include new leadership and an independent financial adviser to oversee the fund, but that's up to the new board.
In the meantime, Research Park Corp. plans to help Innovation Catalyst raise another fund from investors.
"At this point, we are really looking for how we can work together to raise some additional dollars for the fund. We want to see some fresh liquidity so we can invest in more high-growth potential tech companies," said Genevieve Silverman, CEO of Research Park Corp.
The organization typically commits between $300,000 and $500,000 each year to support Innovation Catalyst operations but that may change.
"Once the new board comes up with a strategic plan we may give additional funding," Silverman said.