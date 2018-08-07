An Amazon distribution center that will be built near the Airline Highway-Interstate 12 intersection will create hundreds of full-time jobs, with salaries of up to $25 an hour.
Amazon officials said the 21,306-square foot station at 10021 Professional Blvd., near Costco, will help speed up deliveries for customers. It will collect packages that come from larger Amazon centers that need to go “the last mile” into the hands of customers. Additional details were not provided in an email response from Amazon.
A building permit issued by East Baton Rouge Parish, the second in the past month related to the proposed center, shows Clearspan Fabric Structures of South Windsor, Connecticut, is the contractor for the warehouse.
Clearspan also is serving as the contractor for an Amazon warehouse that’s proposed for Memphis, Tennessee. Media reports there said the company would build a 16,575-square-foot warehouse made of taut fabric pulled over trusses and held in place with cables. The warehouse could cost just under $600,000 to build. Amazon has said the Memphis building would be in place for two years.
Neither ClearSpan nor Amazon officials responded to email and phone calls from The Advocate seeking comment about the type of structure to be built in Baton Rouge and plans for development.
The facility is believed to be the first Amazon-branded distribution center in Louisiana. The company has package pickup lockers at Whole Foods stores across Louisiana. Amazon acquired Whole Foods a year ago.
The online retail giant has been on a building spree, constructing distribution centers across the U.S. to accommodate the growing demand from customers and help them get packages faster. But the Baton Rouge facility is far smaller than the centers recently announced, all of which are in the range of nearly 1 million square feet.
A quick Google search of the past month found reports of distribution centers either being announced or under construction in cities such as Charlotte, North Carolina; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Bessemer, Alabama; Burlington, New Jersey; Schodack, New York; Gaines Township, Michigan; and Nampa, Idaho. All of those centers would have between several hundred to 1,500 employees.