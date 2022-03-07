Ken Cumbus filled his pickup truck’s tank on Friday at a gas station in southeast Baton Rouge. The price tag: $105.
Cumbus, a 63-year-old retiree, topped off again Monday at the Murphy Express at the intersection of Jefferson and Stumberg Lane. This time, he put in 4.3 gallons for $17.27.
“I’m not even that low. But I’m seeing this price, $3.89, it’s pretty low,” he said of the station’s per-gallon price. “I’m buying gas while it’s cheaper just to avoid paying more when it goes up.”
Cumbus certainly wasn’t the only motorist anxiously searching for cheap gas. Louisiana drivers’ wallets are taking blows from prices that industry trackers say are hitting highs unseen in years because of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Prices across the U.S. topped an average of $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.
“I have never paid — not even near $100 to fill up a tank,” Cumbus said.
AAA said the average price in south Louisiana for a gallon of regular unleaded gas jumped 16 cents a gallon from Thursday to Friday, the biggest one-day increase the organization has recorded.
AAA’s records for daily gas prices go back to January 2000. But Don Redman, a spokesman for AAA, said the hike last week was bigger than the surges seen after hurricanes Rita and Harvey. Prices had a one day increase between 11 and 12 cents a gallon after those storms, which temporarily shut down Gulf Coast refineries.
“Those are the only remotely comparable,” Redman said in an email.
Gasoline prices have been steadily increasing over the past year, due to a tight supply and increasing demand as the world gets out of the COVID-related economic slowdowns that happened for most of 2020. But the Russia-Ukraine crisis has kicked the spike in high gear.
Over the past week, the average price of a gallon of gas has jumped up 51 cents across south Louisiana.
Since the average household spends about 3% of its income on fuel, the price hike could be a problem for households with lower incomes, said Gary Wagner, an economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“This is really going to bite lower income households, which is true with most things,” he said.
The worst is yet to come
President Joe Biden and European leaders have inflicted economic sanctions upon Russia as punishment for its invasion. Biden has said he is treading lightly on directly sanctioning Russian oil and natural gas exports, fearing the effect it could have on American energy costs.
Loren Scott, a Baton Rouge economist and professor emeritus at LSU, said Russia’s war is still the “primary cause” of the higher prices. Without it, the price of oil might be somewhere around $75 per barrel right now. Brent crude, the benchmark for global oil prices, was trading at $123 per barrel Monday.
In July, Saudi Arabia agreed to add about 400,000 barrels per day to the world’s oil supply after slashing production during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saudis have stuck to that schedule, Scott said, which had increased supply along with rising demand.
But once stockpiles from Russia — which produces about 10% of the world’s oil — were no longer accessible, prices began to skyrocket.
“They (Russia) are not able to get ships to take it now, and they are not able to find refiners that would buy their oil,” Scott said.
Though gas prices are high now, the worst effects are still coming down the pipeline.
Scott said it usually takes about four to six weeks to see the full impact at the pump. He added that every dollar increase in the price per barrel of oil usually results in a 4- to 5-cent increase in prices at the pump.
“Even if the prices stop where they are today, people have not seen the full impact at the pump,” he said.
Prices will remain high as long the war is waging, Scott said. But once the conflict stops and Russia’s reserves open up again, he expects the price of oil to plummet.
“You’re going to start seeing the oil flowing from Russia the way it did before,” he said. “Once that happens again, I really think the base price is somewhere around $75.”
'Every little penny helps'
Until then, drivers like Erica Washington can expect gas prices to keep denting their wallets for a while.
Washington, a 43-year-old licensed practical nurse, stopped by Benny’s B-Quik off Airline Highway near Hammond Aire Plaza to fill up. As a Benny’s rewards member, she paid $3.49 per gallon on Monday instead of the standard $3.89.
“Every little penny helps,” she said.
She said a full tank typically costs her about $20, but she spent $35 for 10 gallons.
Washington said she got married Saturday and had family members come to Baton Rouge from other parts of the country. She said an aunt from Atlanta filled up her Chevrolet Tahoe twice on the way here.
“She said she had to put like $130 in it each time,” she said.
Mac “Smokehouse” Porter, a retired Dow employee and a Baton Rouge blues guitarist and singer, bought gas at the same B-Quik. He said he has a Benny’s car wash membership that gives him discounts on gas.
He was trying to fill up his Chevrolet Silverado for a max of $80. He ended up spending $65 for about 18.57 gallons. He said he usually spends about $60 to fill up.
“A lot of people can’t afford that,” Porter, 71, said of the high prices. “It’s downright crazy.”
Justin Alford, who co-owns the three B-Quik convenience stores around metro Baton Rouge, said the steady rise in gas prices is out of the ordinary. “Historically, for gas prices to move 4 cents in a day is substantial,” he said.
Despite the surge in prices, Alford said his gasoline sales have been “higher than average”. He attributes that to customers “panic buying” like they would in advance of a major hurricane.
“People are a little nervous and they don’t see things slowing down,” he said.
The rising gas prices are impacting Alford’s business too. He pays a 3% fee on every credit card transaction, so higher gas prices mean more fees. And the delivery charges for a tanker of fuel has gone up, because diesel prices are going up even more than gasoline prices.
“I feel for our customers,” Alford said.
The higher gas prices are cutting into discretionary income, meaning people have less money to spend on going out to dinner.
In New Orleans, Marlon "Shaggy" Hernandez, who was filling up his Ford F150 truck at the Exxon Mobil station at the Tulane Avenue junction with Norman C. Francis Parkway, said the price spike has hit his wallet hard.
"Oh yeah, it's affected me alright," he said. "I'm paying maybe 80 bucks more a week" to fill his 40-gallon tank twice a week, depending on the distance between his construction jobs.
Mosa Abed, manager of the Shell station in Mid-City, said he's raised prices by more than a dollar in the last month, to a price of $4.08 for regular unleaded on Monday.
"It's going up by more, wholesalers are telling me," Abed said.
Even with the price hikes, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Louisiana ranks around the middle of the pack nationally. According to AAA, the average price Monday was $3.87, which was the 20th lowest in the country. The average in California was $5.34, while gas cost $4.70 a gallon in Hawaii and $4.59 in Nevada.
And the price for gas is still below the record statewide high of $4.01, which was hit in July 2008 during the Great Recession. Adjusted for inflation, that would be $4.91 a gallon today.
'We’ve just got to get through this'
Gail Aucoin stopped at the same Murphy Express at Jefferson and Stumberg as Cumbus. She had waited in the long lines there during Hurricane Ida, when it was one of the few stations in town that had gas.
“This station is usually cheaper than most,” she said Monday. “When I pulled up, I said, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re the same as everywhere else.’”
Aucoin said these prices are the highest she has seen, and she expects they won’t go down anytime soon. She added that she hopes Biden keeps his sanctions in place and doesn’t succumb to public pressure because of the price jump.
“People complain about the high prices, but I hope he sticks to what he’s doing and doesn’t tell Russia, ‘You’re causing problems here, we want some more of your oil,’” said Aucoin, 80. “We’ve just got to get through this.”
Acadiana Business Editor Adam Daigle and Staff Writer Anthony McAuley contributed to this report.