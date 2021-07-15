DraftKings became the first daily fantasy sports betting company allowed to do business in the state with approval Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

DraftKings officials said the company would be operating as soon as possible in Louisiana, possibly as early as today. The board approved the company’s request for an operator’s license in a unanimous vote. The Boston-based company is the leader in daily fantasy sports. It was founded in 2013 and currently operates in 43 states.

Voters approved fantasy sports betting in November 2018. People go to the DraftKings website or app, pay a fee and create their own rosters online and to compete against other players elsewhere in a variety of professional sports. In addition to playing over an entire season, people can choose a slate of players for a single day of games in baseball or basketball or a weekend of games in football or a golf tournament.

The company told Louisiana State Police gaming investigators it expects to bring in $15.5 million in net revenue during its first year of operations. That would mean nearly $1.3 million in tax revenue for the state.

During the first quarter, the company reported $312.3 million in total revenue, up from $113.4 million for the first three months of 2020.

While the application approved Thursday doesn’t call on the company to have a physical presence in the state, DraftKings is expected to eventually operate sports books in Louisiana. The company has branded sports books at 13 casinos, including Scarlet Pearl in D’Iberville, Mississippi. DraftKings also has a marketing agreement with Casino Queen, which plans to buy the Belle of Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. That agreement already has led a riverboat casino in East St. Louis, Illinois, to be rebranded as DraftKings at Casino Queen.