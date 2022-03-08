As gas prices continue to climb, several spots around town still have prices well below $3.50 as of Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.
The average price in south Louisiana for a gallon of regular unleaded gas jumped 16 cents a gallon in a single day last week, AAA reported. Gas prices have been steadily rising in recent months, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has kicked the spike into high gear.
GasBuddy gathers information from users and directly from gas stations to display live prices.
Cheapest gas in Baton Rouge as of Tuesday morning:
- $3.23 per gallon: Shell and Circle K at 9818 Perkins Rd.
- $3.35 per gallon: Sam's Club at 10444 N. Mall Dr.
- $3.41 per gallon: Duckroost Seafood at 132777 LA-431
- $3.45 per gallon: Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave.
- $3.49 per gallon: Friendly Food Mart at 12617 Florida Blvd.
