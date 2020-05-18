The dealer sprays the dice with a bottle of disinfectant and a masked gambler leans into the craps table, his cheekbones raised in a grin.

"Leave 'em wet," he tells the dealer. "They won't roll as much."

The dealer looks back sharply, her hands reaching for a nearby roll of paper towels.

The glow of a Monday afternoon shines from the skylight of the Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge, where this half-sized craps table is surrounded by the beeps and boops of twinkling slot machines.

The dealer must wipe the dice.

That's the only way these three men can alter the portions of chips that each rest in one of the table's six wooden placeholders, every other one sealed shut with black masking tape.

That's the only way table games can happen in this casino adhering to social distancing protocol, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines offer no specific mandates for high-touch surfaces like elevator buttons or keypads or dice.

Yes, that's the only way one of Louisiana's most deeply rooted vices can exist in the most recent phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. John Bel Edwards permitted casinos and video poker businesses to reopen on May 18 at 25% occupancy and operate 50% of their gaming positions. Such businesses needed to "allow for social distancing" and use "enhanced sanitation" through a plan approved by the Gaming Control Board.

So, the dealer wipes the dice.

A gambler wearing a New Orleans Saints themed mask tosses the dice against the felt wall. Chips are cast. The dealer arranges the chips and looks each gambler in the eye.

"I just want to say how much I appreciate you wearing masks," she says, her voice slightly muffled by her own black fabric. "Really, I do."

Renewing customer confidence is one of the steepest hurdles in kick-starting an economy that was broadsided by a virus that has killed over 90,000 people nationally, halted businesses in every state and resulted in a Louisiana unemployment rate that will be close to 22% by the end of May, according to Loren Scott, a Baton Rouge economist and consultant

Nearly all of the Louisiana Casino Association's 14,000 employees were furloughed after the organization's 25 casinos closed on March 17. Wade Duty, the Louisiana Casino Association's executive director, said that for each month the casinos remained closed, they collectively burned through $53 million in cash.

Duty told the Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force last week that casinos pay about $100 million per year in property taxes to local authorities, adding that the state was losing approximately $10 million a week in lost gaming revenue.

Slowing those losses within Louisiana's economic recovery, Duty said, requires establishing an environment of safety for consumers who remain cautious about venturing back outdoors. A company study, Duty said, showed that 54% of people are wary about returning to any entertainment business.

"You want to make sure they're doing that in a safe and responsible matter," Duty said. "Part of that is our job. Part of that is their job. So, if we work together, you get a good outcome."

So dealers wipe down dice. Casinos hand out masks and wipe down tabletops every four hours. Blackjack dealers throw out cards more frequently and spray down each player's hands after every money exchange.

And there's enough customer confidence to form lines.

Two miles south of the Hollywood Casino, a line of nearly 30 people waits for the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino to open at noon.

Strands of yellow tape mark standing places six feet apart in the line.

Some people are wearing masks. Some aren't.

Karen Haney, 59, waits patiently halfway down the line, while a casino employee hollers that the casino will be checking everyone's temperature at the door.

Every facility in the Louisiana Casino Association must screen the temperature of all customers, employees and vendors.

"We've come too far to try and go out here and try and do something to get sick now," Haney says through her mask. "All the people who have lost their lives, it's something to think about. It's not the time to be foolish or stubborn."

Haney says she's only left her Baton Rouge home for three locations since the first week of March: the grocery store, the bank and the water company to drop off her bills.

Why come to the casino?

"It's something to do," Haney says. She's been holed up for too long. In the days since she retired, she normally visits her friends and plays cards. It's a social part of her life that was taken away, and, she's reclaiming a portion of it within the guidelines of public health officials.

The line wanes. An employee points an infrared thermometer at a patron. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees is denied entry. The patron is waved through.

About 30 people are scattered on the first floor of the Belle of Baton Rouge. No table games are open. Gamblers sit at spaced out whirring slot machines. One man is wearing yellow rubber cleaning gloves. Haney sits at a slot machine, pulls out disinfectant wipes and scrubs down the machine's buttons.

It's a tamer scene than the outdoor deck of L'Auberge Casino, further down the Mississippi River. Every other chair of the slot machines has been removed, keeping gamblers further distant in the smoking-friendly zone of the casino.

Two men wait for a slot machine. One tugs down his mask and takes a drag of the cigarette in his right hand. A waitress walks in, her blonde curls draping over a black mask.

L'Auberge is Baton Rouge's largest casino, and, inside, a wide open floor is filled with mostly empty black jack, roulette and craps tables.

One of four craps tables is operational. A group of 20 people are gathered around the table. Only six are allowed to play at a time, three on each side. An impromptu line has formed at the adjacent slot machines.

Cedric Williams, 25, is the fifth in a line of six people. He brought his own mask to L'Auberge. An employee at a grocery store, he says he's exposed to people every day, and now that casinos are open, he wanted to take a look for himself.

He and his friends have been waiting in line for 15 minutes. They're all wearing masks, and they entered the casino without issue. L'Auberge has a fancier thermometer system: patrons face an electronic tablet that reads their temperature.

Williams recognizes this isn't infallible. He'd rather craps tables force gamblers to wear gloves.

"A lot of people are asymptomatic," Williams says. "They don't have symptoms. That's what I think about most of the time. What if I come into contact with people who aren't wearing gloves, not taking the extra precautions to not spread it?"

Does Williams feel like Louisiana is ready for casinos to reopen?

He eyes the table. The line.

"Not if we got to do all this, we ain't," he says. "If we've got to wait in lines to play games, we ain't ready."

Chips are cast. A gambler rolls the dice. Minutes pass.

Williams leaves.

