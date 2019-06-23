Baton Rouge area
Dr. Drake Bellanger, who practices at Woman’s Hospital, earned certification by the American Board of Obesity Medicine, signifying a specialized knowledge and competency in the practice of obesity medicine.
Bellanger’s practice at Woman’s Weight Loss and Diabetes Prevention Clinic is dedicated to helping women with individualized weight loss options using innovations in fitness, nutrition, medicine and surgery. The Galliano native also is board certified in general surgery.
The Radiology Business Management Association has presented Tim Barrett, chief executive officer of Radiology Associates, with the Global Achievement Award.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions of time and talent contributions to the organization. For the past three years, Barrett has served as chair of the association's chapter committee and generated additional programs and visibility for the organization's 18 chapters.
New Orleans area
Fifteen New Orleans-area women were honored during the FestiGals Celebrating Women’s Conference, recognizing their professional accomplishments and commitment to their New Orleans communities. Honorees are Meaghan Bonavita, a civic activist and president of Dress for Success New Orleans for her passion and growth of the volunteer-driven organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence; Liz Broekman, who has been influential in growing the Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. program for women entrepreneurs and influencers since 2017; Priscilla Lawrence, executive director of The Historic New Orleans Collection for her work to preserve the art and heritage of the greater New Orleans area; Essence Harris Banks, executive director of the New Orleans MultiCultural Tourism Network who has worked since 2004 for women’s heart health with various organizations; Sandra Dartus, a tourism advocate and trailblazer in the festivals and events industry; Brenda Melara, editor-in-chief of Que Pasa bilingual newspaper highlighting art, culture, and entertainment; Beverly Matheney, a community activist passionate about civic responsibility and philanthropy; Mayra Pineda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana for her work developing relationships between Louisiana and the Hispanic community and Latin America; Ingrid Rinck, a self-made entrepreneur who created meal-prep company Sensible Meals employing more than 1,200 people and founder of nonprofit Leading Ladies League dedicated to giving back to women in the community; Claudia Shebati, who is active in many civic and professional organizations and has served on the boards of Casa Argentina, Unidad Hispanoamericana, and is currently the vice chair of the Jefferson Council on Aging; Amy Sins, a culinary entrepreneur with an award-winning cookbook, a publishing company, a culinary event business and a radio show and helped organize and manage disaster relief efforts; Lois Harris Sutton, publisher of WHERE New Orleans and Wheretraveler New Orleans and associated brands, who is an advocate of the French Quarter and long-time board member of several civic and charitable organizations; Mary Katherine Lonatro-Tusa, who founded the Mystic Krewe of Shangri-Lahas and is dedicated to patronage of the arts and community; Gerri Valene, who has been engaged with local arts and charities for more than 30 years, serving as chair for the CAC’s SweetArts Gala, the New Orleans Opera Gala and multiple fundraisers benefiting the New Orleans Ballet Association, the JPAS Pasta & Puccini Gala and Jefferson Performing Arts Center Opening; and Jennifer Weishaupt, founder and CEO of the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, with two brands spanning four states, and serves on the board of Liberty’s Kitchen.
Around Louisiana
Baton Rouge-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, New Orleans-based Entergy Corp. and Unum Corp., which established Baton Rouge as its dental and vision plan headquarters with a 2016 acquisition of Starmount, have been presented with Civic 50 awards by Points of Light, an organization dedicated to volunteer service.
The award recognizes 50 community-minded companies in the United States, providing a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities. The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more. Each is selected based on community engagement programs, based on investment, integration, institutionalization and impact. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year.