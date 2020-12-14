Even before the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession it triggered happened, the Baton Rouge metro area was reporting a reduction in the gross domestic product, bucking a statewide trend.

The nine-parish region lost $910 million in GDP since 2016, coming in at $52.8 billion in 2019, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis. By contrast, Louisiana grew its GDP to $239 billion last year, up from $225 billion in 2016. The GDP is defined as the total value of all goods and services produced in a market.

East Baton Rouge Parish in saw its gross domestic product fall to $36.1 billion, a decline of $1.7 billion during the same time frame.

The gross domestic product was negatively impacted by a decline in the manufacturing sector in East Baton Rouge Parish which dropped to $11.6 billion last year compared to $14.3 billion in 2016.

"Based on what’s available, we can see a massive dip in manufacturing GDP," said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Another economist suggested it the decrease could be an impact of the August 2016 floods. The economy was boosted in late 2016 flood related spending, as tens of thousands of people who sustained flood damage used insurance settlements to rebuild their homes, buy new appliances and furnishings and replace damaged automobiles.

"What we do see is that EBR's poor performance is heavily concentrated in 2017, when GDP dropped 10.1%," said Loren Scott, a statewide economist. "We then had a downturn of 0.3% in 2019 which was largely due to the lull in construction because we were between completion of some large industrial projects and the startup of new ones."

Still, Scott was skeptical about the report which was the first estimate of parish-level GDP conducted by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

"The huge drop is in non-durable goods manufacturing, like chemicals and refining," he said. "You would almost need to totally shut down ExxonMobil's chemical or refining plant to cause that to happen in (East Baton Rouge) Parish."

There was some contraction in East Baton Rouge Parish manufacturing during that time frame, East West Copolymer shut down its plant in 2017 and laid off 110 employees after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Georgia-Pacific stopped making office paper at its Port Hudson mill in early 2019, a move that put 650 people out of work. Thompson Pipe Group laid off 120 people at its Zachary manufacturing facility in early 2019.

Ascension Parish, which has dozens of petrochemical facilities, saw a drop in its GDP during the same time frame from $8 billion to $7.9 billion. The parish saw a decrease in the value of manufacturing to $4.2 billion, down from $4.5 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, West Baton Rouge Parish grew its GDP to $2.2 billion, up from $1.9 billion. Its manufacturing sector topped $1.2 billion last year. Pointe Coupee shrunk to $766 million, down 1.7%; Livingston Parish grew its GDP to $2.5 billion, up 12.7%; Iberville increased to $1.6 billion, up 7.1%; West Feliciana increased to $844 million, up 13.4%; and East Feliciana added GDP to $493 million, up 11.3%.

In the New Orleans metro area, regional gross domestic product increased to $77.4 billion, up from $70.2 billion in 2016 or a 10.2% increase. Manufacturing in Orleans Parish grew from $1 billion to $1.4 billion between 2016 and 2019. Professional and business services had a larger share, or $3.5 billion in Orleans, up from $3.3 billion in 2016. In Jefferson Parish, the value of GDP in trade went from $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion.

All of the parishes in the metro area grew GDP over the past four years: Orleans Parish, $22.2 billion up 3.9%; Jefferson $21.8 billion, up 3.3%; St. Tammany $10.7 billion, up 11.5%; St. Charles $821 million, up 11.4%; St. John the Baptist $417 million, up 40.2%; Plaquemines $401 million, up 12.4%; St. James $347 million; 56.2%; and St. Bernard $273 million, up 42%

In the Lafayette metro area, the GDP grew to $22.8 billion, up from $21.7 billion and all of the parishes expanded economically. Lafayette Parish grew to $12.8 billion, up from $12.2 billion, up 4.7%. The mining sector, which includes the oil and gas industry, led GDP growth in Lafayette, which increased to $1.6 billion last year up from $1.3 billion in 2016.

Meanwhile, Iberia grew to $3.1 billion, up 3.5%; St. Landry grew to $2.4 billion, up 8.1% ; Vermilion was up to $1.6 billion, 4.2%; Acadia expanded to $1.5 billion, 1.5%; and St. Martin increased to $1.1 billion, 3.9%.

