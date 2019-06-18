Dallas-based AT&T sent job cut notifications for 1,800 positions to unionized workers with the Communications Workers of America — including 117 jobs across Louisiana — according to the union.

AT&T corporate representatives declined to confirm specific statewide or office job cuts but confirmed some positions are being eliminated.

Job cut notifications also were sent out late last week across: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, the union said.

“Due to changes as our business and industry continue to evolve, we are making some staff reductions involving technicians who install and repair certain services and network systems,” said Marty Richter, AT&T spokesman.

The union jobs were inside AT&T’s wireline business, which the company claims has fewer customers. It lost nearly 1.9 million wireline access customers between 2016 and 2018.

Laid-off employees can access the company’s job bank for a year after being terminated in addition to a severance payment, the company said.

In 2018, AT&T hired more than 500 employees for higher-demand business lines across Louisiana. The company is also hiring another 50 workers in the state.