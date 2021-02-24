Clean Creations, a New Orleans-based business that provides healthy, gourmet meals, is set to open its first Baton Rouge location in the Highland Park Marketplace.
The company is going into the retail development at the corner of Highland and Old Perkins roads. Along with offering meal deliveries, Clean Creations will have prepared grab-and-go dishes, such as flank steak with green beans and vegan Thai meatballs. Made-to-order salads and smoothies will also be sold.
This will be the second grab-and-go location for Clean Creations, joining one in Gretna.
Will Chadwick of Elifin Realty handled the lease for Clean Creations.