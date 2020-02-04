The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is pressuring river pilots along the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge to drop restrictions on night time service that it says is limiting industry shipments along the waterway and hurting the area's economy.
The New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots board of examiners approved restrictions for pilots navigating the Mississippi River to only daylight hours since spring 2019 for safety concerns during high water conditions on the river.
BRAC is appealing to Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Legislature to take action regarding the issue, which is compounded by the fact that the restriction only applies to the Baton Rouge section of the river and doesn’t impact New Orleans.
BRAC insists that the restriction is “having a negative impact on the Capital Region’s economy and its competitiveness” and that major industry along the Mississippi River “depends on reliable and routine access to the river to move goods and these restrictions are dramatically increasing costs and impacting daily operations for thousands of workers.”
BRAC expects to hold a press conference about the issue at the Water Campus near downtown Baton Rouge at 2:30 p.m.
This story will be updated after the BRAC news conference.