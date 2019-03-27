The developers that want to renovate the historic Hotel Lincoln have filed an advance notice with Louisiana Economic Development, requesting a restoration tax abatement for the project.
The developer plans to invest $1.75 million to convert the hotel into 12 apartments and two retail spaces. The hotel at 400 Eddie Robinson Drive in Baton Rouge provided rooms for black guests who were turned away from segregated white properties. A host of legendary entertainers, including Aretha Franklin, James Brown and B.B. King, stayed in the Hotel Lincoln.
Solomon Carter, the owner of the hotel and one of the redevelopers, has said he hopes to start construction in June or July.
The renovation work would create 20 construction jobs, with an estimated payroll of $650,000.
The Restoration Tax Abatement program allows for up to a 10-year waiver on property taxes for renovations and improvements made to commercial buildings and owner-occupied residences in downtown development districts, historic districts and economic development districts.
The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission is set to vote on the infill/mixed-use small planned unit development at its April 15 meeting. If all goes well, the full Metro Council will approve the plan in May.