The head of a task force established to get the state’s gambling industry operating after a shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic ends said Louisiana’s casinos “may look very different three years from now.”
Ronnie Jones, head of the Resilient Louisiana Commission’s Gaming Task Force, said he doesn’t have a clue if all 15 of the state’s riverboat casinos will reopen once Gov. John Bel Edwards lifts his stay-at-home order.
“We expect all of the big companies will all have enough cash, but we worry about the smaller operators and the smaller properties,” said Jones, who also serves as chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
The state’s riverboat casinos, racinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and video poker truck stops have been closed since March 16 as part of an effort to control the spread of the pandemic. Charitable gaming, such as bingo parlors, have been closed since March 13.
Louisiana State Police estimate the closures have caused a $443 million hit to the industry through the end of April. State and local governments have missed out on $100 million in fees and tax revenues from the industry.
That’s only part of the issue. Thousands of employees have lost wages and jobs. And businesses that piggyback off casinos have also taken a hit.
The task force is drawing up recommendations and specific benchmarks that casinos and video poker truck stops will have to meet once Edwards and the task force decide it is safe for them to open.
Edwards will likely use federal guidelines set up by President Donald Trump to determine when he will open up businesses. Casinos aren’t specifically mentioned in the first phase of businesses Trump wants to see open, but Jones said they should be able to go online soon.
“If you don’t include casinos in phase one, how about phase 1.5?” he said. Because casino operators have gaming licenses at stake, they are going to be much more diligent about sanitary conditions and public health requirements. Not only that, Louisiana State Police officers regularly go in and out of the properties they regulate.
“Casinos have a level of oversight that no other business has,” Jones said.
Casino officials are reasonably optimistic that properties will get the go ahead to open by the end of the month. Even then, that doesn’t mean all riverboats will immediately open.
The state is considering how many people will be allowed to be in a casino once it opens. There have been discussions that range anywhere from 25% of capacity to 50% of capacity. That figure also includes employees.
“I do not know if everyone will be able to open at 25%,” Jones said. Casino staffing in departments such as surveillance and security are set by state law, and the cost of labor may outstrip what a quarter-full riverboat can bring in.
“We would be in the red at 25%,” said Barry Regula, general manager of Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City. Regula said if the casino could be allowed to operate at one-third of capacity, that could be a model that works.
Wade Duty, executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association, said even if properties have their capacity capped at a fraction of pre-coronavirus levels, he doesn’t think it will be an issue because the risk customers are willing to tolerate is unknown. “I don’t anticipate a flood of patrons at day one, day 10 or even day 30,” he said.