Baton Rouge area
Tina M. Harris, of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication, has won the Robert J. Kibler Memorial Award from the National Communication Association.
The award recognizes dedication to excellence, commitment to the profession, concern for others, vision of what could be, acceptance of diversity and forthrightness. Harris is the Douglas L. Manship Sr.-Dori Maynard Race, Media and Cultural Literacy Endowed Chair at LSU. She is an internationally renowned interracial communication scholar, who studies and teaches on race, media representations and racial social justice.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has received its third consecutive Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
The designation is based on a site visit and recognizes quality standards of care for patients through a framework for nursing practice, research and measurement of outcomes. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center previously achieved Magnet designations in 2014 and 2010. Redesignation requires a hospital to provide evidence that Magnet standards have been both met and exceeded since the last designation.
New Orleans area
Camille Bryant, an associate of McGlinchey Stafford, was named 2019 Outstanding Young Lawyer by the National Bar Association’s Women Lawyers Division and will also receive the 2019 A.P. Tureaud Award from the Greater New Orleans Louis A. Martinet Society.
The national award is based on professional excellence, service to the profession and service to the community. The Martinet Society award noted her participation in several local bar associations. She has served as treasurer for the Martinet Society and Martinet Foundation and chaired the New Orleans Bar Association - Young Lawyers Committee’s public service committee and serves as the current president of the New Orleans Association of Women Attorneys. In addition to her labor and employment and products liability practices, she is active in a number of other legal and community service organizations.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a Covington campus of Tulane Medical Center, has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines–Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes a hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. This marks the fourth consecutive year Lakeview Regional has been recognized with this award.