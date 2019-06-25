The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has established an award that will recognize companies that have implemented and promoted practices to improve employee health.
The Capital Region Employee Health Innovation Award will honor small and large businesses that have internal innovations or programs that led to healthier and more productive workers.
Adam Knapp, BRAC president and chief executive officer, said the health innovation award will not only celebrate companies for providing a healthy workforce, but showcase good ideas and encourage more businesses to get smarter about employee health.
“The war for talent is intense, and businesses who embrace these types of internal programming often see better retention and employee engagement,” Knapp said.
The award is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. It will be presented at BRAC’s monthly lunch on Sept. 10.
To be eligible for the award, a business must have an employee footprint in the nine-parish region, be able to demonstrate recurring and ongoing programs related to topics such as exercise, nutrition, health education or behavioral health and provide documentation related to the innovations and/or programs.
To apply or get more information about the award, go to brac.org/healthinnovation. The deadline for applications is July 25.