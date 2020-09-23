The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, LSU and Southern University are expected to roll out details of a new collaboration among the partners to entice college students to stay and work in the region after graduation.
The plan is to strategically dovetail professional internships and future job opportunities with businesses in the Baton Rouge metro area so there are career paths for students when they are ready to enter the job market. The group also expects to implement a data tracking strategy to measure the program's progress.
Baton Rouge Area Chamber CEO Adam Knapp is expected to join LSU interim president Thomas Galligan, LSU Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie and Southern University President-Chancellor Ray Beltonof at a 10:30 a.m. Thursday press conference to detail the effort. A representative of an existing internship organization known as Handshake, Christine Cruzvergara, who is vice president of higher education and student success, is also expected to attend.
Enrollment last fall for local college students in the Baton Rouge metro topped 50,000 for the first time since 2013.