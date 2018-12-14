ExxonMobil, after facing months of pressure over proposed tax breaks in the Baton Rouge area, dropped two of its five applications for property tax exemptions Friday.
It won unanimous approval for the other three tax exemptions from the State Board of Commerce and Industry. Now the company must get approval from the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, School Board and Sheriff.
The exemptions, if approved, would cost East Baton Rouge Parish $6.6 million in lost tax revenue, according to the company. The exemptions are for 80 percent of the property added to the company's refinery and polyolefins plant in Baton Rouge and its lubricants plant in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The projects already have been completed, and Together Baton Rouge, the advocacy group that has rallied against the tax exemption program, has argued the incentives are not needed.
A long line of residents, mostly educators, lamented the property tax breaks Exxon has already received, arguing it has deprived schools and other public services from much-needed revenue.
East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Warren Drake has said he is looking for ways to trim $30 million to $40 million in future spending, and teacher unions and employee groups are pressing for across-the-board pay raises, the first in a decade.
"We need business and industry to pay their fair share to our children," said Tia Mills, president of the East Baton Rouge Association of Educators.
Exxon spokeswoman Megan Manchester said the $71.3 million in projects for which it is seeking tax breaks created 18 jobs in East Baton Rouge Parish and nine jobs in West Baton Rouge Parish.
One of the projects, for Exxon's polyolefins plant, created zero jobs. Exxon said that project helped retain 244 jobs.
“Our company, you cannot take it for granted that we're going to invest in Baton Rouge," said Exxon spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile at Friday's meeting. "That’s misinformation. We’re a global company.”
Cargile said the projects "paved the way" for future investments. Exxon already won approval for a tax exemption on a proposed expansion of its polyolefins plant in Baton Rouge that is expected to create 60 new jobs. The company has not made a final investment decision on that project yet.
The projects set to be exempted will create $23 million in property and sales taxes over 20 years, said Baton Rouge refinery manager Gloria Moncada.
The Louisiana Association of Educators earlier this year filed a suit against East Baton Rouge Assessor Brian Wilson over the tax breaks, arguing he should have put the property on the tax rolls this year while the company awaited approval or rejection for the exemptions. Wilson left the property off the tax rolls.