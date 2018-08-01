Baton Rouge-area home sales dropped 9.4 percent in June when compared to the year before, while sale prices increased modestly and forward-looking pending sales were up.
Through the first half of 2018, the number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge is 7.2 percent lower to 5,297 from 5,709 for the first six month of 2017. But the median sale price is up by 7.1 percent at $198,000.
There were 1,040 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during June, according to figures released Tuesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service. That compares with 1,148 MLS sales in the nine-parish region during June 2017.
Wynona Squires, of RE/MAX First in Baton Rouge, blamed the sales drop to falling demand for high end homes and the economy. “I can’t put a handle on it,” she said.
Squires, a member of the Realtors association board of directors, said last month there were 17 open houses for properties in Prairieville priced between $350,000 and $1 million. “You would have had eight or nine open houses like that a couple of years ago,” she said. “And the attendance was slow.”
Demand has remained strong for homes priced for first-time buyers, she said.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the largest segment of the local housing market, there were 563 MLS sales in June, a 10.2 percent drop from the 556 sales a year earlier.
Sales dropped even further in Ascension Parish, where there were 180 MLS sales in June. That’s a 16.7 percent drop from the 216 sales a year earlier.
Livingston Parish was the only area to show an improvement over June 2017, but it was a slight one. There were 199 MLS sales in the parish during the month, one more than the year before.
The median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge was $201,818 in June, a 1 percent increase over the $199,900 in June 2017. That means half of the homes sold in the market went for below that price, half for above that price.
The average sale price dropped slightly from $231,472 to $229,548. The average sale price can be affected by luxury home sales.
Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up by 4.8 percent in June to 1,082 from 1,032. New listings also rose, 8.9 percent to 1,528.
The number of homes for sale was up 21.2 percent to 4,156 from 3,429. The supply of houses for sale increased from 3.7 months to 4.6. Six months is considered to be a healthy supply of homes.
The number of days a house was on the market before it sold was unchanged at 58.
Ascension is the only parish to have an increase in sales during the first half of the year, a 1.1 percent gain to 968 from 957. East Baton Rouge was down 9.7 percent to 2,839, while Livingston dropped by 8.3 percent to 986.