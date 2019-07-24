A local McDonald’s franchisee plans to relocate its Broadmoor restaurant and also begin demolition for a replacement of the Perkins Road-College Drive location in late August.
MacLaff, which bought 26 Baton Rouge area McDonald’s locations in 2018, said the work is part of a campaign launched by the fast-food giant to modernize 85% of its U.S. locations by the end of 2020.
Plans are to replace the 3,432-square-foot restaurant at 4615 Perkins with a new 4,549-square-foot building, said Edward “EJ” Krampe, president and chief executive officer of Lafayette-based MacLaff.
The Broadmoor McDonald’s will move from 9980 Florida Blvd., near the intersection of Sharp Road, to a new building at Florida and Marilyn Drive. That work should also be completed by late August.
The Perkins location, which is in one of the areas of the city with the highest traffic counts, “is long overdue” for a remodel, Krampe said. It’s the oldest McDonald’s in the city that hasn’t been renovated or relocated.
Because the Perkins location is being rebuilt, it will close in late August and reopen in late 2019 or early 2020. The new restaurant will have all of the amenities offered at other Baton Rouge McDonald’s restaurants, such as a double-drive through lane, digital kiosks for self-ordering, digital menu boards inside and out, table service, mobile ordering through the McDonald’s app and UberEats delivery.
Because of the new services, plans are to increase the staffing at the Perkins location to about 65 to 70 employees and 10 managers, Krampe said. That would be a 25% to 30% boost in the number of workers.
The cost of renovating the Perkins location will exceed $3 million and could top $4 million because of the extended closure.
The cost of the Broadmoor work is about $3 million, Krampe said. Like the Perkins remodeling, the new location also will employ about 65 to 70 workers and 10 managers, a 25% boost in current staffing.
MacLaff has been a McDonald's franchisee since 1972. The company has 45 locations in Baton Rouge and Acadiana, with more than 2,600 employees.