The Thermaldyne industrial recycling facility near Port Allen tapped a South Carolina business to manage operations at the $50 million plant which opened in April.
Thompson, based in Sumter, will operate the Port Allen plant and provide maintenance and operations. Its industrial services arm has offices in St. Gabriel and Bossier City in Louisiana.
Thermaldyne, a Baton Rouge-based company, processes oil sludge and recycles the product by separating oil from water but also any catalysts. The facility is permitted to process 500 tons of material per day, or up to 180,000 tons per year. The plant expects to employ up 75 people.
"We are excited to have Thompson on board to aid in operations, their track record is impeccable and what they can offer us in terms of future growth, both at the North Line plant and future recycling facilities, is invaluable," said Randall Tolbert, CEO of Thermaldyne in a news release.