Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) fumbles the football after getting hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday. YouTube TV subscribers in Baton Rouge had to use alternative methods to watch Sunday night's Saints-Buccaneers game after technical difficulties kept WVLA off the streaming service.