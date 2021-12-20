YouTube TV subscribers in Baton Rouge had to use alternative methods to watch Sunday night’s Saints-Buccaneers game after technical difficulties kept WVLA off the streaming service.
WVLA officials said the problem is a fiber issue that is keeping the YouTube TV from receiving the station’s signal. Compounding the problem is WVLA engineers can’t get in touch with anyone from the streaming giant to solve the problem.
The station is working to fix the problem as soon as possible.
Spoiler alert: The Saints beat the Bucs 9-0.