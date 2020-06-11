Chef Peter Sclafani has purchased a 50% stake in the three Portobello’s Grill locations and P-Beau’s in Denham Springs.
Sclafani and his wife Michelle bought into the businesses and are co-owners with Kiva Guidroz and his wife Candice. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“I felt that Kiva, his goals, and his values presented a great opportunity for me to expand my restaurant portfolio,” said Sclafani, who is a part-owner of Phil’s Oyster Bar.
Plans are to “re-envision” the Bocage, George O’Neal and Plaquemine locations of Portobello’s. The Bocage restaurant will reopen Monday, initially for dinner and Sunday brunch. Lunch and private dining will come later.
The coronavirus pandemic presented an opportunity to make renovations to the Bocage location of Portobello’s. The restaurant now has a “modern neighborhood steakhouse” feel, Sclafani said. A new menu, focused on Louisiana-inspired cuisine, such as crawfish cheesecake, roasted duck and crab ravioli, will be introduced.
“Portobello’s has been a brand throughout Baton Rouge for over two decades, and it’s getting a much-needed update. We have a steakhouse feel, but without pretense reserved for only special occasions,” Sclafani said.