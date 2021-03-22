After an absence of more than a year, Mississippi River cruises are returning and will begin docking again in Baton Rouge this week.

American Cruise Lines is set to stop in Baton Rouge Tuesday with the American Jazz. The ship, which was completed in 2020, left New Orleans Sunday on a seven-night cruise to Memphis. On Saturday, American Queen Steamboat Co. will arrive in the morning with the American Duchess, a paddlewheel riverboat.

American Cruise Lines and American Queen halted travel in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic; the last time either of the companies had a ship visit Baton Rouge was March 11, 2020.

With the coronavirus vaccine becoming more available and people more willing to travel, the tourism industry is starting to come back.

Paul Arrigo, president and chief executive officer of Visit Baton Rouge, said it will be good to see riverboat passengers once again walking around downtown and visiting other attractions.

“This will be an opportunity for museums to bring in some revenue,” he said. “They’ve felt the impact of COVID.”

Cruise lines and tourism officials are taking steps to control the spread of the virus. American Cruise Lines is voluntarily limiting the number of passengers on its ships to 75% of capacity, said Alexa Paolello, a company spokeswoman. This will give each passenger about 450 square feet of space, allowing for socially distant shipboard activities. The Mardi Gras beads that Visit Baton Rouge usually gives to cruise ship passengers visiting will be handed out in a socially distant way.

The river cruise business is something that tourism and downtown officials have long put an emphasis on. The passengers are generally affluent retirees, who spend an average of $128 at each shore stop, according to 2019 figures from the Cruise Lines International Association.

The pandemic caused the cancellation of 145 riverboat dockings in Baton Rouge. American Cruise Lines and American Queen are scheduled to have seven riverboats calling on Baton Rouge this year, making about 100 stops.

Arrigo said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about how much tourism the city will see this year. The January travel numbers were a little ahead of the projected figures. “We have more meetings scheduled this year, a lot more athletic events,” he said.

The hope is the Marucci World Series will return to Baton Rouge this summer, after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The tournament features nearly 2,000 of the top under-17 baseball players in the U.S. and Canada. Because of the size of the tournament, games are played at baseball parks across south Louisiana, including LSU’s Alex Box Stadium, Southern’s Lee-Hines Field, M.L. Tigue Moore Field at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Zachary High School and University High School.

“We’re excited to have some activity,” Arrigo said.