Pool Corp. on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $117 million, compared to $94.9 million in the second quarter of 2017.
On a per-share basis, the Covington-based company said it had profit of $2.80, versus $2.21 the same period in 2017.
Still, the results most recent missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.84 per share.
The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, compared to $988.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.
“We had a solid May and June, following the delayed spring in many of our seasonal markets. Despite weather challenges and seasonal capacity constraints on the part of our customers, consumer demand remains high and strongly contributed to our record sales and gross profit growth in the second quarter,” said Manuel Perez de la Mesa, President and CEO.
Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $5.70 per share.
Pool Corp. shares have climbed 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34 percent in the last 12 months.