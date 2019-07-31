Residents in some neighborhoods off Sherwood Forest Boulevard are concerned about plans to build a 280-lot subdivision on the site of the former Sherwood Forest Country Club.
The neighbors are concerned that the proposed Lakes at Legacy development could make drainage problems worse, cause traffic disruptions and lower home values and are worried about a rural zoning request that would open the property up for more than residential development.
Mickey Robertson, the engineer for the Lakes at Legacy, told an audience of about 30 people Tuesday evening at a meeting in former golf course’s clubhouse, that the development will not make people’s lives any worse and offered to steer away from the rural zoning.
“We’re hoping to come to some kind of compromise,” Robertson said. “We all lived through the floods of 2016 and we’re all thankful that Hurricane Barry went the other way.”
Gary Patureau, chairman of the Sherwood Forest Crime Prevention District, told Robertson because of all the floods that have occurred in the area over the years “we have little faith in your engineering studies.”
Developer Art Lancaster wants to build the Lakes at Legacy over an 87-acre section that is currently part of the golf course. The course closed six years ago. Plans are to build the development in four phases, a process that will take five to six years.
While home prices have yet to be determined, Lancaster estimates that lots in the development will sell for about $58,000. That would put homes in the $220,000 to $280,000 range.
Plans are to develop lots that are 50 feet wide. Because the existing single family zoning mandates that lots must be 75 fee wide, Lancaster is asking that the property be rezoned from A1 residential to rural, which allows for lots of that width.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission is set to vote on the rezoning request and the subdivision plans at its Aug. 19 monthly meeting.
Some of the attendees said they were concerned about the rezoning request, saying the rural zoning opens the door for a variety of other things coming to the neighborhood, such as shooting galleries and mobile home parks.
Michele Casi, who lives in the neighboring Beauverde subdivision and is a commercial Realtor, said she’s never heard of property this size in the city limits being rezoned from A1 to rural.
Robertson said he was “surprised to know” it was even an option to rezone the property as rural. He said the decision was made to seek rural rezoning instead of A2.7 single family zoning, which also allows for 50-foot-wide lots because rural rezoning “was less invasive” and because A2.7 allows for greater home density.
Lancaster and Robertson said they were willing to ask for rezoning to A2.7 instead of rural to soothe the concerns of neighbors.
Casi said she’s concerned about the Lakes at Legacy causing flooding in the neighboring subdivisions of Beauverde, Sherwood Estates and Foxcroft. “You can see Jones Creek rise in the heavy rains,” she said. While drainage plans for the development are addressed in the second phase, she said there’s nothing dealing with the issue in the first phase, which includes 59 lots.
Randall Dornier, whose family has owned the Sherwood golf course since 2013 and who has an agreement to sell part of the property to Lancaster, said the Lakes at Legacy will not have a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhoods. “It has to be engineered so there is no adverse effect on drainage,” he said.
While Dornier said there could be an issue with traffic since the Lakes at Legacy has only one entrance coming out on King Richard Drive, he said the development will be a positive.
“I certainly don’t want to put a development on my doorstep that I am not proud of,” he said.
By adding 280 nearby homes, Dornier said he hopes it will improve his Legacy at Bonne Esperance club. His family will still own about 45 acres around the club and the goal is to build “a world-class development.”
“We want to put the funds to work here, improving this development,” he said.
Another public meeting about the Lakes at Legacy will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.