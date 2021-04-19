The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $23.3 million during March, a 132% increase over what the properties bought in during COVID-marred March 2020.
Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $225.1 million during March, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s also a 132% increase over what 15 riverboats, Harrah’s and four racinos generated during March 2020.
Casinos and racinos benefited from easy comparisons because Louisiana shut down the state’s gambling halls on March 17, 2020, to slow the spread of the pandemic. The properties remained closed for nearly two months.
Video poker revenue had an even bigger gain. It was up to $84.7 million in March, a 163% increase from the nearly $32.2 million.
Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City had the biggest percentage increase of any of the state’s gambling properties. It brought in $19.7 million, a 203% increase over the $6.5 million in revenue a year ago.
L’Auberge Lake Charles had a 179% increase from $10.8 million to $30 million.
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge was up 162% from $2.5 million to $6.6 million.
Golden Nugget Lake Charles was up by 157% from $12 million to $30.1 million.
Evangeline Downs in Opelousas had a 156% increase from $3.1 million to $7.9 million.
Eldorado Resort Casino in Shreveport was up 154% from $4.4 million to $11.1 million.
Horseshoe Casino Bossier City was close behind with a 152% increase from $6.4 million to $16.1 million.
Boomtown New Orleans in Harvey was up 150% from $5 million to $12.4 million.
L’Auberge Baton Rouge was up by 147% from $6.1 million to $15.1 million.
Delta Downs in Vinton was up by 146% from $7 million to $17.2 million.
Boomtown Bossier City had a 133% increase from $2.5 million to $5.9 million.
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City was up 128% from $2.2 million to $5 million.
Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner was up 115% from $4.2 million to $9.1 million.
Harrah’s New Orleans had a 114% increase from $10.5 million to $22.4 million.
Amelia Belle casino had a 113% increase from $1.6 million to $3.4 million.
Sam’s Town in Shreveport was up 107% from $3.1 million to $6.5 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans were up 88% from $2.2 million to $4.2 million
The Belle of Baton Rouge was up 13% from nearly $1.4 million to $1.6 million.