Personal income across Louisiana grew by 2.2% during first quarter this year compared to fourth quarter last year.
State personal income grew on average by 2.3%, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data released this week.
Personal income refers to all wages generated by individuals and their investments or Social Security benefits. This would include federal stimulus checks of at least $1,200 for individuals and extra federal unemployment benefits of $600 each week for several months through the CARES Act.
Louisiana residents earned $226 billion, up from $221 billion during first quarter 2019 and $224 billion as of fourth quarter 2019.
Many industries saw significant losses, the largest of which was $345 million lost in food and accommodation while mining and quarrying, which includes oil and gas, lost $284 million. Health care and social assistance lost $227 million while arts and entertainment lost $100 million. Other services lost $84 million, farming lost $57 million, wholesale trade lost $51 million, adminsitrative lost $35 million in earnings.
In the manufacturing sector, $13 million was lost in nondurable goods while $33 million was added in durable goods.
Total government earnings, which includes local, state and federal workers, added $213 million, finance and insurance added $151 million, $100 million added in construction. Transporation and warehousing added $65 million, retail trade added $64 million, real estate added $50 million, $47 million added in management, $35 million added in education services, $15 million added in utilities. Forestry and fishing added $22 million professional services added $17 million while $6 million was lost in the information sector.
Across the country, personal income in New Mexico grew the most — 4.9% — to $94 billion, while Michigan grew the least, only 0.3% to $508 billion.
Mississippi grew by 2.2% while Alabama grew by 2.9% and Texas grew by 3.6%.