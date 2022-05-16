Republic Finance, a consumer loan company, is moving its headquarters from Baton Rouge to Plano, Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Republic Finance is moving into a new building set to open in 2023. It will employ about 250 workers in Plano.
The company has more than 200 employees in Baton Rouge and nearly 1,200 employees nationwide. It has had its headquarters at 7031 Commerce Circle since 2009.
Founded in 1952, Republic Finance provides consumer loans. The company has 50 branch offices across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina.