Thirty-four homes, stretching from Zachary to Gonzales, will be featured in the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge’s annual Parade of Homes, which starts Saturday.
This will be the 34th year for the event, which spotlights the work being done by local builders. The parade is presented by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery.
“There’s really something for everyone,” said Rebecca Harris, director of marketing and industry relations. “There are houses at all different price points. This is a chance for people to see what is out there.”
The parade will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will then be held again on April 30 and May 1.
Homes that the public can visit range in price from $250,000 (the current median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge) up to $1.5 million.
One of the big trends in the homes on display are outdoor spaces, such as kitchens and living rooms. Harris said the extension of living areas to the outside fits in with how much people in south Louisiana love to entertain.
While home sales have remained strong, the inventory of houses for sale has been reduced. That’s shown up in the parade of homes too. Normally, there are about 50 houses featured in the event, Harris said.
“There have been some supply chain issues and builders have felt the hit from rising construction costs,” she said. “In some cases, it was a matter of homes not being ready.”
Despite the slight drop in the number of homes that are featured in the parade, interest in the event remains strong. Tickets for the Friday night tastemakers’ tour pre-party are sold out. As of Monday morning, about 2,600 people have purchased tickets for the parade, which Harris said is a little ahead of the 2021 pace.
Tickets for the parade are $10 for adults and all children over 10. The tickets allow people to visit all homes on the parade route. Tickets can be purchased at paradegbr.fun/tickets/.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.