Walmart is adding up to 50 employees at its Hammond-area grocery distribution center in order to meet increasing sales demand.
A hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the distribution center at 4534 Parkway Blvd. in Robert. Some applicants may receive on-the-spot job offers. All of the positions are considered full-time with pay starting at $17.05 an hour.
Walmart currently has 965 employees at the distribution center. The company reported an 8.6% annual increase in comparable sales for the fiscal year ending January 31 and a 69% increase in e-commerce sales.