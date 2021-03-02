El Pollo Loco, a California-based chain that specializes in grilled chicken, plans to build a restaurant in Baton Rouge.
The company has applied for a permit to construct a freestanding restaurant at 10335 Airline Highway, near the intersection with Bluebonnet/Coursey boulevards. The restaurant will be 2,415 square feet and have a drive-thru window.
El Pollo Loco — Spanish for “the crazy chicken” — has 478 locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah. The chain sells a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes featuring grilled chicken, such as tacos, burritos and salads.
The chain has been in Louisiana for nearly three years, when it opened up a restaurant in Lafayette. Listo Way Group, the Lafayette franchisee, has agreed to open the Baton Rouge restaurant and a location in Lake Charles in the next few years, according to QSR Magazine.
El Pollo Loco has started a major expansion and plans to add 140 restaurants over the next five years, concentrating on markets such as Denver, Colorado Springs and Albuquerque, New Mexico.