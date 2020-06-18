The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the normal flow and supply chain for U.S. coins across the country when businesses were shut down and the Federal Reserve is stepping up to avoid a potential shortage that doesn't appear to be a widespread problem in Baton Rouge.
At Stop and Wash Coin Laundry on Highland Road in Baton Rouge, owner Cornelia Brossette has not noticed a lack of quarters for her machines or ability to make change in recent weeks.
"Our customers use their own coins, we simply recycle the coins that are deposited in the machines for services like washing and drying," Brossette said.
The Quick Cash Baton Rouge location of Airline Highway hasn't had any issues cashing checks and getting enough coins for customers, a representative said.
Neither Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank nor La Capitol Federal Credit Union have noticed constraints when its branches need access to coins. JP Morgan Chase, which has significant market share in Baton Rouge and across Louisiana, declined comment.
Coin deposits from financial institutions like banks and credit unions have fallen significantly in recent months while the U.S. Mint has scaled back production for the safety of workers. As states begin to encourage more economic activity, demand from financial institutions on the Federal Reserve has increased but there is more limited supply.
On June 15, the Federal Reserve opened coin distribution locations to allocate its current stock of pennies, dimes, quarters and nickels to financial institutions across the country. The agency recommends that banks and credit unions remove barriers to accepting loose change in the meantime.