Drew Brees may have retired from the New Orleans Saints, but he’s joining the team at b1Bank.
The former Saints quarterback was named Wednesday to the board of directors for the Baton Rouge bank and its parent company, Business First Bancshares.
“I am always looking for opportunities to partner with people and organizations that do the right things the right way, and I have experienced that personally as a client of b1Bank,” Brees said in a statement.
The bank has 43 locations across Louisiana and Texas, but the only branches it has in metro New Orleans are in Metairie and Covington.
Jude Melville, president and chief executive officer of b1Bank, said he hopes to use Brees’ passion and commitment to excellence to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“Drew has already made well documented differences in the lives of the communities, which we are blessed to have the chance to serve,” Melville said in a statement. “We are honored that he would include community banking in general, and our institution in particular, in his playbook as he commits to continue impacting our region materially in the future, perhaps to an even greater degree than during his playing days.”
Brees announced last month he was retiring after 15 seasons with the Saints. He has since agreed to join NBC Sports as a studio analyst and will help with coverage of the NFL, Notre Dame football and the Olympics.
The Saints great has a number of business ventures. He's a part owner of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a franchise owner for Jimmy John’s and Dunkin Donuts and a board member and franchisee for Stretch Zone. According to Forbes, in 2019 he joined with Franworth, a Michigan company that has a portfolio of franchised fitness and beauty brands, including Title Boxing Club, Live Well Exercise Clinic and The Lash Lounge.