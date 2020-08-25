Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey, the latest restaurant from Ozzie Fernandez’s Go Eat Concepts, is set to open after Labor Day.
The restaurant is going into the Burbank Drive space most recently occupied by Breck’s Bistro. It will be between two other of Fernandez’s restaurants: Lit Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burritos.
But Modesto will be a little different than the Izzo’s concept that put Fernandez on the map. “Izzo’s is a little more Tex-Mex,” he said. “This is ‘mas Mex, less Tex’.”
Modesto will be built around the cuisine of Mexico, where Fernandez spent a lot of his early years, with fresh cornmeal tortillas filled with traditional meats such as barbacoa (slow cooked beef cheeks), carne asada (skirt steak) and al pastor (pork steak with pineapple).
“These are family type recipes,” he said. But Chef J.B. Ball, who helped develop the menu, has included some vegetarian and vegan friendly dishes, such as tacos filled with portobello mushrooms and fried avocado.
Along with the tacos, Modesto will feature botanas (Spanish for “small plate”) such as guacamole and queso fundido, made with stretchy Oaxacan cheese. Enchiladas are also on the menu, made with a guajillo chile sauce from northern Mexico.
The 2,600 square foot restaurant will have a full bar, with an emphasis on tequila and whiskey. That means a variety of margaritas, made with fresh juices and a variety of salts and spices. “There’s lot of mixology,” Fernandez said.
Plans are for Modesto to be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, with brunch offered on the weekends.
While Fernandez is a veteran restaurant operator, with Izzo’s, Lit and Rocca Pizzeria, opening Modesto in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge.
“Usually when you are trying to open a restaurant, you have the pedal to the metal because time is money and money is time,” he said. But the pandemic threw in a range of delays, for construction, procurement and shipping. And the act of holding a soft opening, to give the staff a time to work out kinks in the menu and service while building good word-of-mouth is an issue with restaurant capacity being capped at 50%.
Despite the challenges, Fernandez said he’s bullish on Modesto. The restaurant will feature a patio, to allow for al fresco dining. “We think as the pandemic winds down and people start coming back to eat, we’ll be in a great spot,” he said.