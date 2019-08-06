Don’s Seafood has completed a $2 million renovation of its six south Louisiana restaurants aimed at enhancing the brand of the 85-year-old business.
The work, which came to about $300,000 to $400,000 per restaurant, involved putting a new façade on restaurants, with larger interior waiting space, a redesigned hostess stand, new flooring and revamped booths.
“We changed all the signage, all the menus,” said Donny Landry, one of the restaurant’s owners. It was all part of an effort to build up the Don’s brand, he said.
Landry said some Don’s locations saw sales increase as much as 18% to 20% while the work was going on because customers were curious about what changes were happening. “It created a lot of excitement,” he said.
Don’s, which started in Lafayette, also has locations in Covington, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond and Metairie. Greenlead Lawson Architects of Covington helped with the remodeling.