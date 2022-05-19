Nutrien, a Canadian fertilizer manufacturer, is considering its Geismar nitrogen production complex for what it says will be the world’s largest “clean ammonia” facility.
Company officials said Geismar is their preferred location for the $2 billion plant, but a final investment decision isn’t likely until 2023. Nutrien produces nitrogen, phosphate and potash — three key agricultural fertilizers — at 25 facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Construction would start in 2024 with commercial operations beginning in 2027. It is expected to produce 1.2 million metric tons of clean ammonia annually.
Ammonia is a key ingredient in the production of nitrogen fertilizers, but carbon dioxide is a byproduct of that process. “Clean ammonia” is ammonia that is produced with a carbon capture process that sequesters 90% of carbon dioxide emissions.
Carbon capture is a process by which carbon emissions are trapped on site and stored underground. It is embraced by industry but criticized by environmental justice groups, who say it isn’t effective enough in reducing emissions.
Nutrien said its planned facility should trap emissions and sequester more than 1.8 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. The Geismar facility already produces “low carbon ammonia” at an 80% sequestration clip, Nutrien Executive Vice Preisdent Raef Sully said.
“Geismar has a number of important attributes such as access to low-cost natural gas, skilled labor, tidewater access and an existing CO2 transport infrastructure that weigh in its favor,” Sully, who also heads the company’s nitrogen and phosphate division, said in a statement. “However, we are constantly looking at options to reduce our footprint across all our facilities. As the market for clean ammonia expands, so too could Nutrien’s investment in its production.”
Nutrien has signed a deal with Denbury, a Texas exploration company, to expand its carbon sequestration volume at the Geismar complex should it be selected for the clean ammonia facility. It also inked a deal for Mitsubishi Corp. to buy up to 40% of the facility’s expected clean ammonia production for the Asian fuel market.
Nutrien said the clean ammonia facility is part of the company’s larger net zero emissions plans. In 2018, Nutrien shut down a phosphoric acid line at the Geismar facility that produces gypsum and wastewater. It attempted to redirect wastewater into the Mississippi River, which raised the ire of environmental groups.