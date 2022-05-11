The Downtown Development District Committee has recommended that Whitney Sayal, a former DDD employee, take over as the organization's executive director.
Sayal, assistant director of urban trails at BREC, would be the second person to head up the DDD. Davis Rhorer, who led the organization since it was formed in 1987, died from COVID in March 2021.
DDD commissioners said they were impressed with Sayal's experience, enthusiasm and vision for the organization.
“She has a commitment and passion that’s important for this kind of a job,” said Jude Melville. “She’s committed to taking the best of what Davis did and perpetuating that and adding some things.”
Sayal spent eight years on the DDD staff, serving as development project director.
During her years at the DDD, Sayal said she handled everything from planning to grant writing for projects such as the Downtown Greenway, a bike-and-pedestrian corridor; the Central Green and Rhorer Plaza; the mixed-use 440 on Third, which includes Matherne’s Market, office space and apartments; and The Elysian, affordable and market rate apartments on Spanish Town Road.
She served as the point person reviewing ordinances that impacted downtown and led the maintenance committee, which organized community trash pickups and recognized businesses that did an outstanding job of maintaining their appearances.
Sayal said she left the DDD in September 2020 for professional growth.
“I got to a point where I was ready for the next step, to have more decision making, more authority,” she said during her interview.
As assistant director of urban trails at BREC, she has a staff of five and is implementing $13 million in projects, including construction of a bike trail from Memorial Stadium to Scotlandville Parkway Park.
Sayal said her experience working for the DDD, BREC, the Center for Planning Excellence and EBR Office of Community Development give her the background to handle the job as executive director.
“I’m from here. I know the community. I know the players. I know the initiatives,” she said.
During her interview, Sayal said she wanted to increase staffing at the DDD creating a position focused on attracting businesses and economic development and a “clean and safe ambassador” who would work on improving the quality of life in the neighborhood.
Grant money and private funding could be a way of paying for staffers.
“There are partners who are interested in similar initiatives we could pull resources from,” she said.
More than 80 people applied for the job as executive director. The other finalist for the job was James Slaughter, a consultant and economic developer from Rome, New York.
At Sayal’s public interview, which drew a larger audience than Slaughter’s, several attendees spoke in favor of her. They cited her years of work with the DDD and her experience as president and vice president of the American Planning Association’s Louisiana Chapter.
Brad Watts, a downtown restaurant and bar owner, said he became friends with Sayal because she always wanted to know what he needed from her.
“We constantly complain about losing people to other markets,” he said. “But they’re difficult to keep if we don’t give them the jobs they’re qualified for.”
The hire must be approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council. Melanie Montanaro, chairwoman of the DDD commission, said the Metro Council is set to introduce Sayal's hire at its May 25 meeting and will vote on it two weeks later.