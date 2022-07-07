Baton Rouge Metro Airport has been awarded a $5.2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to replace passenger boarding bridges, making them more accessible and reliable.
The airport was one of two in Louisiana to be included in the first round of FAA grants announced Thursday, which total $1 billion. Lake Charles Regional Airport is set to get $2.5 million, which will also be used for bridge improvements.
“Those bridges are over 20 years old and we’ve been looking for the last four years for sources to fund a replacement,” said Mike Edwards, director of aviation at Baton Rouge Metro.
Along with the FAA funds, the airport is set to get a matching grant of about $300,000 from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Aviation Trust Fund. That will allow Baton Rouge Metro to replace at least five of the six airport bridges, Edwards said.
The plan is to put the work out for bid in the fourth quarter and hopefully start construction by summer 2023, he said. The bridges need to be custom-made.
The new bridges will be more energy efficient, with enhanced access for people with disabilities and a larger passenger capacity.
“This will provide a better overall customer experience,” Edwards said.
The money for the airport upgrades is coming out of the massive infrastructure bill approved by Congress last year. Eighty-five airports were included in the first round of funding announced Thursday, including: $60 million to improve the terminal and replace the bag-handling system at Denver International Airport; $50 million apiece for Boston’s Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport in Florida; and $49.6 million for Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C., to build a new concourse
The grants were awarded on a competitive basis. The FAA said 532 airports submitted applications for 658 projects