Baton Rouge restaurant operator Stephen Hightower said he hopes to open Proverbial Wine Bistro in the Long Farm Village within the next month.
The wine-focused bistro is set to go in the mixed-use development at 9659 Antioch Road that had been occupied by Wildwood Pizza.
A menu is still in the works. But Hightower said he wants to offer diners a trip around the world with various dishes and wine pairings.
The brick oven installed by the pizzeria is still in place, so pizzas and flatbreads might end up on the menu. Other dishes may include fish, steaks and grazing boards with different meats and cheeses.
“We’re going to offer healthy, fresh, great ingredients,” Hightower said.
Proverbial will offer about 50 wines.
“We want to teach people about wine and food and how they play together,” Hightower said.
There will be about 50 seats inside Proverbial Wine Bistro and 20 outdoor seats. Plans are to open the restaurant Tuesday through Saturday evenings, with a Sunday brunch. About 15 people will work at the restaurant.
Proverbial’s logo will feature a sketch of Pliny the Elder, the Roman author and military commander, and the slogan “vini, vidi, vino.” That’s a mash-up of a phrase attributed to Pliny “in vino veritas” — in wine there is truth, and one attributed to Julius Caesar “vini, vidi, vici” — I came, I saw, I conquered.
Hightower’s other local restaurants include the four City Pork locations, Beausoleil, Rouj Creole and City Slice Pints + Pizza. He’s also working on Spoke & Hub, which is going into the old Bistro Byronz location on Government Street.