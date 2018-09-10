Southern Lifestyle Development has acquired a 201-acre tract at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 964 for its Templeton Ridge planned unit development.
According to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office, Southern Lifestyle Development paid nearly $2.5 million for the land. The sellers were members of the Bowden family.
Lafayette-based Southern Lifestyle announced plans for Templeton Ridge in late 2017. The development will have 692 single-family homes spread across a 128-acre site, along with a pool house/amenity building, walkways and a bike path. Plans are to price the homes between $200,000 and $300,000.
Prescott Bailey, area president/developer for Southern Lifestyle, said Templeton Ridge is currently in the construction plan design phase right now. If all goes well, work on the roads and other infrastructure of the development should begin in early 2019 and the first houses should start construction at the end of 2019.
The full-build out for the development is expected to take eight to 10 years, Bailey said.
Southern Lifestyle, best known for the River Ranch community in Lafayette, is building several developments in metro Baton Rouge, including the Settlement on Shoe Creek in Central, Conway in Gonzales and Atwater on River Road.