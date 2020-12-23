The union contract for AT&T Mobility Southeast employees through the Communications Workers of America was extended for one year until February 2023.
The contract covers more than 10,000 workers across the Southeast: Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It was not immediately clear how many workers are represented in Louisiana.
The types of employees covered by the contract ranges from technicians to call center workers and even representatives at AT&T's retail stores.
The union negotiated a wage increase of 2.5% for workers and call center employees may continue working from home through June 2021.
AT&T Southeast, which represents wireline workers in Louisiana and several other states, went on strike for several days last year before agreeing on a new 5 year contract.