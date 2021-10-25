A major energy and chemical company based in South Africa has agreed to to underwrite the bulk of a new $1 million fund for Southern University in Baton Rouge that will pay for a new endowed chair, doctoral fellowship and scholarships for up to 100 students in science and math fields over the next decade.
Sasol is putting up $600,000, which the Louisiana Board of Regents plans to match later with $400,000.
Sasol, based in suburban Johannesburg, has operated a plant near Lake Charles since 2001 which produces cleaning, personal care, pharmaceutical and automotive products. That facility underwent a $12.9 billion upgrade that was completed last year.
“I applaud Southern University and Sasol on being committed to workforce development and creating new opportunities for all Louisianans to be successful,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
The $1 million endowment, which was announced Friday, is the beginning of what promises to be a long-term partnership, an interdisciplinary academic initiative that will involve research, career development and training support for Southern students in Louisiana.
“This partnership speaks volumes about the value of our students and programs at Southern,” said Ray Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge. “Sasol’s investment in our STEM programs are in alignment with our campus strategic plan, including significant enrollment increases and advanced academic offerings that reflect an ever-changing workforce.”
The fund is being established in honor of M.J. Mahlangu, South Africa’s ambassador to the United States since 2015.
It will pay for a Sasol Endowed Chair in Global Science Policy in Southern’s Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences. The new doctoral fellowship is for a Southern doctoral student to conduct research on a global issue in environmental science policy, global science policy, science education, increasing minority participation in global commerce or corporate diplomacy.
Also, the $1 million will support a new scholarship fund aimed at supporting minority and other students underrepresented in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math. That will cover $40,000 to three Southern students majoring in STEM fields over the course of their college career. It will also underwrite up to 100 scholarships through 2030 for students enrolled in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, public administration, or public policy fields of study.
“Sasol has long supported Louisiana higher education institutions because these workforce development pipelines are critical to our industry’s sustainability in Louisiana,” said Eric Stouder, Sasol senior vice president. “We are thrilled about our partnership with Southern and the meaningful educational results to come.”